“Jody, Jody,” IYKYK from “Baby Boy” star Tyrese Gibson recently revealed the intense animosity he still harbors towards his co-star Ving Rhames. Wait, so they really had beef?

Get this, in an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Gibson opened up about the lingering effects of their on-screen rivalry, admitting that his hatred for Rhames extends far beyond the movie set. They’re killing that podcast btw. Always great content.

Basically, Gibson explained that his portrayal of Jody was deeply personal, as it mirrored his own experiences growing up with a single mother. Rhames, who played Melvin, the tough ex-con boyfriend of Jody’s mother, brought a level of realism to the role that Gibson found triggering. “I was not acting in “Baby Boy”,” Gibson told podcast hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. “That ni””a Ving Rhames definitely triggered the sh”t out of me. I don’t like the ni””a to this day.”

Look, ya’ll remember the infamous headlock scene, right? We do! It was CLASSIC. So if that triggers Gibson, we get it.

The “Fast and Furious” went on to describe how his resentment towards Rhames persists even in social settings, years after the film’s release.

“I run into that ni””a to this day. I don’t give a f””k where we at, what clothes we got on, what we doing, what event — it could be the Golden Globes — I see that ni””a across the room I be like, ‘Man, f””k that ni””a back there,’” Gibson confessed.

Basically it’s on sight, as they say.

“Baby Boy”, considered a cultural classic, was directed by the late John Singleton, was a commercial success, grossing nearly $30 million worldwide and becoming a cult classic. The film also starred Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg, and Omar Gooding, among others.

Maybe they should meet up and figure it out. They both kind of up there to have that kind of energy. Just saying.