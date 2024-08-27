Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Victoria Monét and global entertainment icon Usher have officially joined forces to release their highly anticipated single “SOS (Sex On Sight).” The track, out now via Lovett Music/RCA Records, marks the first collaboration between these two R&B powerhouses, following a series of public moments throughout the year.

Their partnership has been teased in the lead-up to this release, with Monét gifting Usher a Super Bowl leather jacket at his Las Vegas Residency, both artists leading wins at the NAACP Image Awards, and Monét’s viral performance with Teyana Taylor at the 2024 BET Awards, where they paid homage to Usher’s iconic 2005 “Bad Girl” performance during his Lifetime Achievement Tribute.

“SOS (Sex On Sight) is about desire. It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention! Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case rescued from your own sensual urges. Just like a storm, SOS summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire. It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of r&b. It feels timeless and we hope you enjoy the escape!” – Victoria Monét

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Camper, “SOS” is a sultry R&B track that showcases Monét’s songwriting prowess, featuring her signature wordplay and double entendres. Usher’s sensual verse complements Monét’s vocals, creating a flirtatious back-and-forth that leaves listeners eagerly anticipating what’s next. “SOS” is the first release from Monét’s forthcoming JAGUAR II Deluxe album, following her Grammy Award-winning JAGUAR II.

