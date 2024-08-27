Fans have shown concern for ATL rapper/actor Ludacris after he posted a video of him drinking water from a glacier of ice in Alaska.

Luda posted the video yesterday (Aug. 26). In it, he shows himself on the edge of an ice cap filling his container with natural ice-cold water.

“I couldn’t come here and just have a show,” Luda said. “You know I got a bucket list — or as I like to call it the fuck it list. I’ve never tasted fresh glacial water ever in my life, and this is a first. Here we go!”

Luda added in his IG caption, “Water So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did.”

Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr. commented on X (formerly Twitter), said, “……how long ago did he shoot this and have we been monitoring him?”

The “Move” rapper also wrote, “I see a lot of people name calling but still water is still water. Boil that shit and make it cold again” while sharing a video warning people about the danger of drinking natural glacial water.

See the video O’Shea posted HERE

In the clip, a man claims he was “literally sick for two weeks” after drinking water from a 600,000-year-old glacier despite it being “the best water I think I’ve ever had.”

Ludacris later replied in a video posted on X and showed no signs of bad health.

“Yo, for everybody asking me how that glacial water really tasted, and when I tell y’all I’m a water snob, it was the best tasting water I’ve ever had in my life,” he said.

Some diseases have been frozen in glaciers for hundreds of years and still exist in the water after it has melted. Animals called Tardigrades, which are less than a millimeter in size, can also be found in the water.

Dangerous metals such as mercury, zinc, and cadmium have also been detected in glacial water.