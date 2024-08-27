Victoria Monét joins Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1 to discuss her experience writing “SOS (Sex on Sight)” featuring Usher. They dive into how this dream collaboration came to be, and Victoria teases that more music from Usher is coming very soon.

The two also discuss Victoria’s very successful year, which included GRAMMYs, record-breaking success from her single “On My Mama,” and more. Victoria teases a deluxe version of JAGUAR II and a new era.

When Francis asked Monet about the Usher collaboration, she mentioned another unreleased song that the two have together.

“It’s coming in the future. I don’t know when, but there’s another song,” Monet added. “So we were working together on that song. So he came by the studio to work more on that. And when he got there, I was working on SOS, but I just had the hook only. So he was like, “Let me hear what you’re working on.” I was like, “Okay.” Nervous. So I play it, and then after the hook goes off, he starts mumbling a melody. I was like, “Hmm.” And me and DJ Camper, the producer, looked at each other and we were like, “Do you want to just go in? Maybe just try some stuff?” So he goes in the booth and starts this rap part, and then he comes out and we write a few lyrics to that. And then he has to go, he’s like jet-setting somewhere else. And then he finishes his parts in Atlanta. We decide like… We were like, at one point, “Do we do both of these songs or do we have to choose one? What’s the protocol?” But it just felt so special and so organic so that we just were like, “Let’s rock with both.” Camper got his horn player on it. We just did final touches and everything, and here it is. So I’m excited.”