Talk show icon Wendy Williams was recently seen out and about in New Jersey. This marks a rare public appearance but thankfully has sparked positive reactions.

Obviously Williams is known for her long-running talk show, was spotted shopping at the Bolingo Balance shop, owned by Victor Bowman, the son of the late herbalist Dr. Sebi.

According to our friends at PageSix, Williams appeared “sharp, upbeat, and aware” during her visit, a significant update given her recent health struggles.

Advertisement

Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., accompanied her on the outing and assisted her throughout the visit. While Williams was reportedly “engaging,” it was noted that she was not entirely familiar with the products at the store, prompting her son to explain more about them. Items gifted to Williams included natural remedies like sarsaparilla, contribo, bottano oil, and capsules from Dr. Sebi’s collection.

This sighting comes amid ongoing concerns about Williams’ health.

ICYMI, in February 2022, she was placed under court-ordered guardianship after her bank, Wells Fargo, raised concerns about her well-being. The bank requested an inquiry, leading to a court decision to appoint a guardian to manage her finances, citing fears of “undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Get this, Williams publicly opposed the guardianship, asserting her independence in an interview. “They say that I need somebody to handle my account. And I don’t want that,” she stated. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life.”

But earlier this year, Williams revealed that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

That diagnosis is a big deal and almost identical to what famed actor Bruce Willis is suffering from.

Her diagnosis follows her previous battles with Graves’ Disease, Lymphedema, and other health issues. In response to her health challenges, her team released a statement, expressing that the decision to share her diagnosis was difficult but necessary to raise awareness.

Williams’ struggles have also been the subject of a recent Lifetime documentary, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” However, the film has been criticized as exploitative by her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, and her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who described the project as a “blatant exploitation of a vulnerable woman with a serious medical condition.”

We’re wishing Williams the best and this sighting was certainly hopeful.