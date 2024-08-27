This week, fans of former talk show host Wendy Williams were thrilled when new pictures of her surfaced online. After being out of the public eye for over a year, the 60-year-old media icon was seen at Bolingo Balance, a health food store in Newark, New Jersey. The store is run by Victor Bowman, the son of the late Dr. Sebi, a renowned herbalist known for his holistic approach to health.

According to employees who were present during her visit, Williams appeared to be in high spirits, resembling her sharp, upbeat, and bubbly old self. “She was very engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was more involved in explaining things,” one worker shared with Page Six.

During her visit, Williams had a sit-down with Bowman to discuss the health products offered at Bolingo Balance. She expressed an interest in improving her circulation but chose not to delve too deeply into the details during this first meeting. Plans were made for a future visit, indicating that Williams is committed to exploring holistic health options.

Advertisement

Bowman gifted Williams with a selection of holistic products, including iron-rich herbs like sarsaparilla, contribo, and bottano oil, which is highly recommended for skin health. Additionally, she received capsules from Dr. Sebi’s son that are said to promote overall hormonal balance and mental well-being.

On August 19, Bowman shared a photo of himself with Williams on his Facebook page, marking the occasion and reigniting public interest in the former radio queen. The picture has since circulated widely, with fans expressing their support and excitement at seeing Wendy looking well and engaged.

Wendy Williams’ appearance at Bolingo Balance suggests that the once-reigning queen of daytime TV is not only focused on her health but is also open to embracing holistic approaches to wellness. As she plans to return to the store in the near future, her fans are hopeful that this marks the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Thoughts?