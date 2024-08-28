It seems like Bad Bunny is getting into his acting bag more these days. The Latin music superstar just joined the star-studded cast of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming crime thriller “Caught Stealing.”

Bad Bunny will share the screen with Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, and Regina King. Just a few A-list stars. No big deal.

Get this: Deadline first reported Bad Bunny’s casting in the film, based on the novel by Charlie Huston. The plot centers on Hank Thompson (played by Butler), a former baseball player whose life spirals into chaos as he becomes entangled in the criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.

However, details about Bad Bunny’s role are kept close to the vest. His addition to the cast adds to the film’s buzz. He joins a lineup that includes Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Will Brill.

As we mentioned, Bad Bunny has been steadily building his acting career. He made his on-screen debut in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico in 2021 and later starred alongside Brad Pitt in David Leitch’s Bullet Train.

Good for him, but we still hope he focuses on his music as much as his new acting career.