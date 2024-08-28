Big Sean gave an insight into his life during an Instagram Live session, revealing that he has “been having a hard time lately.” Speaking on the album and life in general, Big Sean stated he has been “overthinking” about the release, which led to him crying.

“I am a chronic overthinker. I’m a chronic, constant worker,” Sean said. “And I’ve been having a hard time lately, straight up. It’s not been easy… But it’s worth it.

“The whole concept of the album is like Better Me Than You, so when you go through your shit, it’s like you the one who can handle it. It gets hard. Your faith gets tested.”

You can see the moment below.

Big Sean got emotional and teared up while talking about his new album during his IG live yesterday



"it gets hard, your faith gets tested… when you make art and you put your heart into this sh*t… I don't really try to read into what people ever say… its hard because you… pic.twitter.com/nWP5zh2g8Q — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 27, 2024

Seven-time BET Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated hip-hop star Big Sean has officially announced that his highly anticipated album Better Me Than You will drop this Friday, August 30, via Def Jam Recordings. The rapper revealed the album’s cover artwork on social media, further fueling excitement among fans. You can see his announcement below.