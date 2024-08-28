Draft Day has officially released his latest single “CRACK THE CODE” along with an accompanying music video via Concrete Rekordz/Quality Control Music.

The new single comes as the third summer release from the rising star following June’s “UPPING MY RANK” and “BUCUM.” The Concrete Rekordz signee delivers an onslaught of witty metaphors and boastful lyrics using his signature melodic flow over the track’s distorted 808 kick drum and ominous melody, reminding fans why he was the first artist officially signed to Concrete Boys.

Directed by Thomas Carmona, the new “CRACK THE CODE” music video opens on a series of VHS-style clips alternating between shots of Draft Day celebrating his success with friends at the club, reflecting on his career from a rooftop lounge overlooking the city, and an aptly symbolic combo lock alluding to the song’s title. The new release comes on the heels of Draft and the Concrete Boys’ electrifying summer run in which they sold-out every stop of their It’s Us North American Tour, played Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C., and launched their own official fan merch following the group’s debut album It’s Us Vol. 1.

