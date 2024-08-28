Diddy’s legal team requested a federal judge dismiss a lawsuit filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Jones accused Combs of a myriad of sexual misconduct and abuse, among other claims.

Combs’s legal team described Jones’s allegations as “tall tales,” “lurid theatrics,” and “blatant falsehoods,” designed to generate media attention and force a settlement.

Get this: The motion argued that Jones lacks standing to sue, fails to provide essential details such as the dates and locations of the alleged incidents, and does not establish any viable legal claims.

In case you missed it, Jones’s sweeping lawsuit details a tumultuous year he spent working with Combs in Los Angeles and Miami, producing an album in 2022 and 2023.

Not to go back on the whole claim by Jones, but basically, he said he witnessed, and in some cases even recorded, extensive illegal drug use and sexual activities involving Combs and his associates. We’ll leave it at that because we’re tired of talking about it.

Now, what stands out is Combs’s motion to dismiss, which counters that the lawsuit is an attempt to inflate a commercial dispute over unpaid production work into a criminal conspiracy without providing significant evidence. A ha.

Combs has broadly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, stating in December, “Let me be absolutely clear. I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Let’s see how this plays out.