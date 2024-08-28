Bad Boy Entertainment CEO, Sean “Diddy” Combs, is fighting back against a $30 million civil lawsuit filed by former Bad Boy music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. This week, Diddy filed to dismiss the lawsuit, calling Jones’s allegations “blatant falsehoods.” However, Jones is standing by his claims, painting a grim picture of his experiences working with the music mogul.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jones did not mince words when describing Combs, referring to him as a “monster” who would go to any lengths to get what he wants. “He doesn’t take no for an answer,” Jones told the magazine. “He [told me] himself, ‘I’ll smack my mama.’ Anybody who can say that even jokingly is a monster. He’s nothing to be played with. For a person whose brand is Love Records, and changed their name to Love and named their kid Love, he doesn’t show love. He’s just marketing.”

Jones, who was once part of Diddy’s inner circle, shared disturbing details about his time with the Bad Boy founder. He characterized Combs as more of an executive than a musician and alleged that his abuse began after he started understanding Combs’s ear for producing music. Jones recounted an unsettling experience at a Thanksgiving dinner where he believed everyone present had signed nondisclosure agreements to maintain silence.

“About 10 minutes later, Puff comes rolling in with Yung Miami and others following behind. Assistants were lighting candles, giving us cocktails,” Jones recalled. “He went in his bathroom attached to the studio and summoned me and DeForrest. He asked me if I had a $100 bill. There were three white lines on the sink. He was asking me to do something I’ve never done before. It was awkward. He was trying to get me to do some drugs. I don’t want to judge anybody, but that’s at the top of my list of things I’m afraid to do.”

According to Jones’s legal filing, this was just the tip of the iceberg. He claims to have witnessed several crimes while working closely with Combs, including an accusation that the mogul was involved in a shooting at a recording studio in 2022. Jones asserts that due to Combs’s powerful influence in the music industry, he has been forced into hiding and is unable to get any of his music picked up or distributed.

As the legal battle unfolds, the stark contrast between Jones’s allegations and Diddy’s public persona—as a businessman who rebranded himself under the “Love” moniker—continues to raise eyebrows. Diddy’s legal team has yet to comment further on the dismissal motion.

