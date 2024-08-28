Today, 2K announced exciting additions to the NBA 2K25 lineup, featuring beloved commentators and announcers who will enhance the game’s realism. For the first time, NBA Insider Shams Charania, historic Golden State Warriors PA announcer Matt Hurtwitz, and renowned NBA broadcaster Stan Van Gundy will lend their voices to the popular basketball simulation.

Shams Charania, known for his breaking NBA news, will bring real-time transaction updates and franchise trade reports to the game. He will join the commentary team with Kevin Harlan and make special appearances in MyCAREER via his social media videos, adding a dynamic layer to the game’s immersive experience.

The introduction of the Steph Era in MyNBA, where players can relive the 2016 Golden State Warriors’ historic run, will be highlighted by the iconic Matt Hurtwitz. The former Warriors PA announcer’s voice will capture the electrifying atmosphere of that legendary period.

Stan Van Gundy, a veteran NBA broadcaster and former head coach, will join an already star-studded commentary team. His deep knowledge and insight will complement the game’s other commentators, including Greg Anthony, Brian Anderson, Doris Burke, and more.

With Early Tip-Off access beginning on September 4 for those who pre-order, NBA 2K25 is set to deliver its most immersive and detailed experience yet. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements as the release date approaches!