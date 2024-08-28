Legendary MC. Lyrical genius. A true visionary of verse. Since revolutionizing hip-hop with the Wu-Tang Clan, Ghostface Killah has electrified the world with his words, fashion, and untouchable storytelling style. The best in his field, Ghostface demands the same for his Killah Koffee line and today, announced a new partnership with Keurig to launch two of the brand’s most popular varieties- Supreme Dark Roast and Shaolin Cannoli-to the K-Cup pod format for the first time.

Founded in 2021, and black-owned, Killah Koffee is crafted using 100% Arabica beans and tailored to suit the tastes of everyday coffee enthusiasts, to those seeking a flavorful treat. Starting today, fans can enjoy a mug of the popular Shaolin Cannoli medium roast or a bold Supreme Dark Roast; brewed to perfection right at home.

“Killah Koffee is more than just a product; it’s an extension of my life experiences,” said Ghostface. “In my travels around the world, I have celebrated the music and shared a passion for a good cup of coffee with fans, and through this new partnership with Keurig, we are creating an opportunity to make more memories with an even greater audience.”

Killah Koffee features six proprietary blends including, Marvelous Medium Roast, Marble Cake, Vanilla Milkshake, Supreme Dark Roast, Shaolin Cannoli, and Chocolate Chip Mint, in 12 OZ bags and available on KillahKoffee.com. Supreme Dark Roast and Shaolin Cannoli K-Cup pods are now available in 10-count boxes on Keurig.com.

Whether in bagged form or in the ultra-convenient K-Cup pod format, Killah Koffee embodies the smooth, flamboyant style that only Ghostface Killah can deliver.