Mustard and Drake will probably never have a relationship due to his work on “Not Like Us.” In fact, Mustard claims he doesn’t want one. He just dropped a full project, and it sold 18,000 units in a week.

After the numbers hit, Mustard went scorched earth on white supremacy and Drake. Yes, the “Family Matters” emcee got dragged into the chat after the ugly numbers came out on “Faith Of A Mustard Seed.” Mustard attributed his sales, or lack thereof, to Drake, DJ Akademiks, and Gordo. The latter dropped a pretty cool dance album featuring Drake on two records.

“Drake is the Malcolm X of white people [laughing emoji] and @Akademiks make sure you post @GordoSZN first week since drake thought he did a thing with making him drop on the same day as me [laughing emoji],” Mustard posted.

Again, he further claimed, “Album sales are a form of white supremacy.”

But Gordo had some words for Mustard, although they were cloaked in a backhanded nature. “I will not tolerate any dj mustard slander…. That guy is a f*cking legend… made multiple classics.. and had one the most iconic runs ever as a producer… he’s just a strange guy,” he wrote.

”Faith Of A Mustard Seed” marks Mustard’s fourth studio album, featuring collaborations with artists like Kirk Franklin, Lil Yachty, 42 Dugg, and Vince Staples.