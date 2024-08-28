From Trump NFTs to Trump lawsuits. Just like that.

First, the estate of legendary musician Isaac Hayes has secured an emergency court hearing in its ongoing legal battle against former President Donald Trump for the unauthorized use of Hayes’s iconic song, “Hold On, I’m Coming,” at Trump’s rallies.

The news came in after Isaac Hayes III, the singer’s son, announced the emergency hearing via social media on August 23, revealing that the legal proceedings are scheduled for September 3. He later confirmed that Trump and his team were officially served with the lawsuit and notice of the hearing.

Get this: the lawsuit, filed after numerous warnings to cease the unauthorized use of the song, accuses Trump and his campaign of infringing on Hayes’s copyright 134 times between 2022 and 2024.

ICYMI, the estate demands that Trump stop using the song, remove all related videos, issue a public disclaimer, and pay $3 million in licensing fees. Failure to meet these demands by August 16 prompted the estate to escalate the matter to court.

If you’ve been keeping track, the case is part of a broader pattern of legal challenges Trump has faced over his use of music at political events without permission. Artists including Adele, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna have also objected to their music used by Trump’s campaign.

James L. Walker Jr., the attorney representing Hayes’s estate, had this to say:

“It is most unfortunate that these artists have publicly posted on their social media and asked Team Trump and other candidates not to use their music — and yet their candidates keep using their music,” Walker said in a statement.