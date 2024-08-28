J. Prince is not a fan of everything in the YSL Trial. After another hectic Lil Woody testimony, where he mentioned Thug was “trying to be the J. Prince of Atlanta,” Prince sounded off on the court process:

Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to fake-ass people putting my name in their mouth. But I still find it very interesting how some prosecutors will go above and beyond the call of duty to try and destroy a man’s life for being inspired by a successful Black entrepreneur like myself. Btw, Black-on-Black racism feels the worst. #freeyoungthug – J. Prince

Lil Woody’s testimonies in the YSL trial get more insane by the day. When reading a transcript, Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, would not say the n-word, which Woody caught on to and asked what “N” was during a court session.

“What is ‘n,'” Woody said to the word’s spelling. “Oh ‘nigga.'”

Woody tries to get Thug's lawyer to say the N word LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/XyZxQfprC8 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) August 27, 2024

Earlier this month, the Georgia Supreme Court suspended attorney Jonathan Reuven Melnick for six months due to conduct unrelated to the ongoing trial. Huh, what, wow.

As a result, witness Kenneth Copeland, also known as Lil’ Woody, appeared in court on Tuesday without his attorney—like, no lawyer at all.

During his testimony, Copeland repeatedly responded to Assistant District Attorney Simone Hylton with the phrase, “I don’t recall.”

Get this: Melnick’s suspension was confirmed by a Georgia Supreme Court decision that was released on Tuesday morning. The court order stated, “Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that Jonathan R. Melnick is suspended from the practice of law in Georgia for six months. The suspension based on this opinion will take effect as of the date this opinion is issued and will expire by its own terms six months later.” The State Bar of Georgia’s directory lists Jonathan Melnick as suspended for “non-compliance” with Continuing Legal Education rules, rendering him ineligible to practice law in the state.

So what’s interesting is that after spending most of the morning on the stand, Copeland refused to continue testifying upon learning of Melnick’s suspension, insisting on having legal representation present.

Judge Whitaker, probably as frustrated as everyone else, responded by dismissing the jury for recess and committed to securing a public defender for Copeland in Melnick’s absence. When the court reconvened, Whitaker announced that the appointed attorney would not be available until the next day, meaning Copeland’s testimony could not proceed.