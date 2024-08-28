What ya’ll thought, Bronny would be passing the ball to his father in a game yelling “Daddy?” We didn’t either.

So here we go. As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a unique season featuring LeBron James and his son Bronny James on the same team, LeBron has established a key rule for their professional relationship: no calling him “Dad” on the court.

“We’ve already laid that down,” LeBron said in an upcoming episode of ‘The Shop,’ which was filmed in Paris during the Olympics earlier this month. “He cannot call me ‘Dad’ in the workplace. Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again.”

Unless you were under a rock in the sports world, Bronny was selected by the Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft earlier this summer after one season at USC. He secured a four-year, $7.9 million guaranteed contract with the team, an unusual achievement for a second-round pick. During the Lakers’ Summer League in Las Vegas, Bronny showed promise by scoring in double figures in several games, despite initially struggling from the three-point line.

LeBron has long wanted to share the court with his son before retiring.

He is about to get his wish.

When they eventually play together in an NBA game, they will become the first father-son duo to be teammates in the league’s history and only the fourth in major American professional sports.

However, it’s still uncertain how Bronny will fit into the Lakers’ roster under first-year head coach JJ Redick, who recently replaced Darvin Ham.

The Lakers cleaned the house and got rid of the entire coaching staff. JJ is not playing around.

The dynamic between LeBron and Bronny as teammates is another question mark.

LeBron is confident about the name change on the court, but here’s what else he said:

“It’s easy for me. It’s going to be an adjustment for him,” LeBron said. “But we can not be running down the court, and he be like, ‘Dad, push the ball up. Dad, I’m open! Dad!’ No, he cannot do that.” We concur, Bron.