Lil Baby’s Vegas Arrest Came After He Was Spotted Receiving a Gun in Club

Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas for possession of an illegal weapon.

According to TMZ, Lil Baby, born Dominique Jones, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, transferred to Clark County Detention Center, and was held on a $5,000 bail. The charge is a felony.

Lil Baby was scene on video in the Vegas club encore being passed a gun. He was investigated and arrested after officers arrived.

Lil Baby’s legal team of attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, spoke with TMZ and revealed additional details: “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

The main issue is a Georgia Carry Concealed permit is not honored in Nevada.