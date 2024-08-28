Missy Elliott is remembering her friend Aaliyah on the 23rd anniversary of her tragic passing. Elliott shared in a message written on X.


“Your IMPACT on music is still being felt & studied by the generations behind you!” she said. “They LOVE seeing your STYLE & MUSIC was different over 20 years ago & til this day you r still that TRENDSETTER.

“Prayers for your family & the families of those other talented lives who left with you on this day. You will NEVER be Forgotten.”

In other Missy Elliott news, she is the first rapper to have a song played in space. On Instagram, she revealed she teamed with NASA to become the first rapper to have a song played in space through the Deep Space Network. She now joins The Beatles as the only artist to do so.

YOOO this is crazy! We just went #OutOfThisWorld with @nasa and sent the FIRST hip hop song into space through the Deep Space Network. My song “The Rain” has officially been transmitted all the way to Venus, the planet that symbolizes strength, beauty and empowerment. The sky is not the limit, it’s just the beginning

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

