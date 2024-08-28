Missy Elliott is remembering her friend Aaliyah on the 23rd anniversary of her tragic passing. Elliott shared in a message written on X.

“Your IMPACT on music is still being felt & studied by the generations behind you!” she said. “They LOVE seeing your STYLE & MUSIC was different over 20 years ago & til this day you r still that TRENDSETTER.

“Prayers for your family & the families of those other talented lives who left with you on this day. You will NEVER be Forgotten.”

Advertisement

Your IMPACT on music is still being felt & studied by the generations behind you! They LOVE seeing your STYLE & MUSIC was different over 20 years ago & til this day you r still that TRENDSETTER🙌🏾 Prayers for your family & the families of those other talented lives who left with… pic.twitter.com/SkYE0rrNBY — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2024

In other Missy Elliott news, she is the first rapper to have a song played in space. On Instagram, she revealed she teamed with NASA to become the first rapper to have a song played in space through the Deep Space Network. She now joins The Beatles as the only artist to do so.