Since the procedure has been relatively rare in the U.S., there has been some confusion and skepticism about its safety. However, a doctor from Kerato NYC took to TikTok to clear things up, explaining, “No, this is not an implant; this is a keratopigmentation procedure. It is NOT an intraocular procedure. In the 16 years that this procedure has existed, there have been no reported serious complications.”

While the procedure comes with a hefty price tag of $12,000, it’s seen as a safer, more advanced alternative to traveling abroad for similar surgeries. It is worth noting that this procedure is not covered by insurance, but Kerato NYC accepts all major credit cards, making it more accessible for those who are considering it.

Jessica White, who is best known for gracing the runway as a Victoria’s Secret model and the cover of Sports Illustrated’sswimsuit edition, continues to evolve both personally and professionally. Her decision to undergo keratopigmentation is a bold statement in the realm of beauty and self-expression.

At 40, Jessica’s career has spanned from modeling to acting, with roles in movies like Big Momma’s House 2 and appearances on reality TV series such as America’s Next Top Model, where she served as a judge. She’s also made memorable cameos in music videos, including Jay Z’s “Change Clothes,” Beyoncé’s “XO,” and Kanye West’s “Power.” More recently, in 2023, Jessica joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, continuing to make waves in the entertainment industry.

By sharing her experience with the keratopigmentation procedure, Jessica White is not only redefining her own beauty but also opening doors for others to explore new, innovative options for self-expression. For anyone intrigued by the possibility of a permanent eye color change, Jessica’s journey at Kerato NYC might just be the inspiration they need.