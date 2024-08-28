Nicki Minaj is set to give fans more of her Pink Friday 2 world. The Rap Queen announced that the album’s deluxe edition will be Gag City Reloaded. “9.13.24 #GagCityRELOADED THE DELUXE ALBUM,” Minaj wrote on Instagram.

In other news, Nicki Minaj’s lawyer is responding to a disgruntled fan who sued the rap queen for slander. In response, Minaj’s lawyer speaks up.

According to Nicki’s attorney, Judd Burstein, the plaintiff, Tameer Peak, is accused of constantly harassing the superstar.

“He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims,” Burstein continued to TMZ. “He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Peak has been a devoted fan of Nicki Minaj for the past 15 years, actively promoting her career and her 2023 album, Pink Friday 2. However, the relationship between the fan and the superstar allegedly took a turn for the worse in 2017, during what Minaj referred to as her “Nicki hate train” phase. During this period, Peak alleges that Minaj began accusing her fans, including him, of being “paid moles” sent to undermine her success.

Peak’s lawsuit details several incidents in which he claims Minaj publicly humiliated and mistreated him. In one instance, he alleges that Nicki invited him to her hotel room, only to ridicule him in front of 100,000 viewers on Instagram Live. The suit also accuses Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of physically assaulting Peak during a Super Bowl weekend event in 2020—a situation Minaj allegedly acknowledged in a direct message to Peak afterward.

The allegations further state that in 2024, Minaj sent messages through third parties instructing Peak to “stop saying dumb s–t,” which he claims damaged his reputation within her fanbase, the Barbz. Peak also points to several interactions on Twitter (now X) and Stationhead, where Minaj allegedly made disparaging comments about his mental stability and financial situation. She reportedly referred to him as “one sandwich short of a picnic” and implied he was on welfare, contributing to what Peak describes as a campaign to discredit and defame him.

In his lawsuit, Peak is seeking $5 million in damages for the reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss he says he has suffered as a result of Minaj’s actions.

