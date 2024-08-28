When it comes to Nipsey Hussle’s legacy, the marathon continues.

The late Crenshaw icon was recently honored with a wax figure at Invest Fest 2024. This marked the debut of the first-ever wax figure of Hussle, unveiled by an artist known as Mr. Officials as part of a $100,000 competition at the festival.

From the looks of it, they got it right because fans believe the wax figure is a strikingly accurate representation of Hussle. The figure depicts him in a black T-shirt emblazoned with “Crenshaw” across the chest in white letters, paired with a gold chain and distressed black jeans.

Advertisement

According to Mr. Officials, crafting this figure was a labor-intensive project over nine months.

Invest Fest’s official Instagram posted:

“A tribute to greatness meets the grind for success. Witnessing a contestant honor Nipsey Hussle with a stunning wax figure while competing for $100,000 at Invest Fest. The Marathon continues!”

This moment was critical as the $100,000 pitch competition at Invest Fest was dedicated to Hussle’s memory, a tribute initiated by his company, The Marathon Continues. Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, was present at the event and was reportedly moved to tears upon seeing the wax figure.

Check it out: