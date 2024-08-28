Today five-time Grammy award-winning pianist and composer Robert Glasper releases his second project of 2024, the Apple Music exclusive Code Derivation. On his latest album, Glasper splits the difference between jazz and hip-hop, emphasizing their shared genetics. Code Derivation is largely comprised of two versions of the same track, one played live in studio by Glasper’s band and a version “flipped” by a producer of his choosing.

CODE DERIVATION TRACKLISTING

1. Soundcheck One

2. Say Less

3. Say Less (Flipped by Riley Glasper) ft Jamari

4. Wake Up

5. Wake Up (Flipped by MMYYKK) ft MMYYKK

6. Madiba

7. Madiba (Flipped by Hi-Tek) Ft Oswin Benjamin

8. AJ’s Vibe (06:15)

9. AJ’s Vibe (Flipped by Black Milk)

10. Waiting On Arrival

11. Waiting on Arrival (Flipped by Taylor McFerrin) Ft Taylor McFerrin

12. Rm 112

13. Rm 112 (Flipped by Karriem Riggins)

14. Soundcheck Two

15. M&M March (Flipped by Riley Glasper)

“Jazz is literally in the beginning-bones of hip hop,” Glasper tells Apple Music. “That’s why I even used the word derivation, because it’s a derivative of jazz. I’ve played with the masters of both of these genres so I wanted to do a project where it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m going to do jazz songs that I wrote with my band—with my friends—and I’m going to get dope producers that are my friends to sample me.’”

On the band side of things, that includes names like Walter Smith III, Mike Moreno, Kendrick Scott, Vicente Archer and Keyon Harrold, with an additional feature from Marcus Strickland. On the production side, Glasper has called on some of his likewise favorite friends and collaborators, people like Hi-Tek, Black Milk, Taylor McFerrin, Kareem Riggins, and the one guest Glasper would be hard pressed to deny as his favorite of the bunch, his son Riley. On the MC front, Glasper’s called on acts like Beaumont, Texas-hailing Jamari (a frequent collaborator of his son), Minneapolis’ MMYYKK, and Brooklyn-born Oswin Benjamin, young rhymers who Glasper says became the project’s pièce de résistance.

This weekend, Glasper will join Blue Note Entertainment Group and Black Radio Productions as Artist in Residence at The Black Radio Experience at The Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa Valley, CA. Inspired by Glasper’s annual Robtober residency at the Blue Note in NYC, The Black Radio Experience is an immersive journey into the soul of music, transcending boundaries and celebrating the rich tapestry of Black culture. Headliners across the 3 day weekend event include John Legend, Jill Scott and Andre 3000, and performances by Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers, Ledisi, Terrace Martin and more including daily performances from Glasper himself.