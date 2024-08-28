After Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles announced his retirement on Thursday, Bud Light—the official NFL and Philadelphia Eagles beer sponsor—teased a nostalgic return of the “Philly Philly” magic. Today, Bud Light unveiled an official celebration plan to honor Foles, his teammates, and their historic Super Bowl 52 victory.

Bud Light is releasing 52 limited-edition commemorative “Philly Philly” bottles, each featuring unique tributes to the legendary play and the Eagles’ Super Bowl win. Encased in a wooden display box, these bottles will also come with a voucher for 52 days’ worth of Bud Light beer, offering fans 21+ the perfect way to toast the Philly hero.

Fans can enter to win one of these exclusive bottles by commenting #PhillyPhillySweeps on Bud Light’s social media post. The celebration continues on Monday, Sept. 16, when Eagles legend Fletcher Cox will distribute Bud Light at Xfinity Live’s NBC Sports Arena before the Eagles’ first home game.

“This year, Nick and I both made the decision to hang up our cleats and had the honor of doing so as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Super Bowl LII Champion and former Eagles defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox. “Calling it a career has brought back so many special memories of winning Super Bowl 52 and the epic “Philly Philly” celebration from Bud Light, who rallied around us and our incredible fans throughout the championship season. It only makes sense to partner with Bud Light to run it back one more time with a can’t-miss party, giving fans the chance to cheers to the end of an era for the players who made history happen.”

In conversation with The Source, Fletcher Cox discusses his relationship with Foles, the Bud Light sweepstakes, and this upcoming NFL season.

Tell me what drew you to this Bud Light partnership and how excited are you to get back to Philly for the Eagles home opener?

I mean, obviously, going back to Philly is always exciting. Especially a Monday night game. But now I’m going back to the home opener with Bud Light and hand out beers to fans 21 and older at Expanded Live. They love the Philly, Philly and those memories of fans on Broad Street crying and drinking Bud Light stick in my mind. I’m excited for it.

How cool is it for you to return with all your teammates?

I mean, you’re appreciated. I’ve learned that throughout my career. That appreciation takes you so far and I appreciate the opportunity to be able to return for this Philly, Philly celebration and home opening game.

This was all sparked by Nick Foles retirement announcement. What was your reaction to his news when you found out?

I kind of heard a little bit before he was retired. In the back of my head I wondered what he was waiting on. But I’m excited for him. I’m going to toast him with Bud Light and it will be fun.

Beyond the obvious, like winning a Super Bowl together and the celebration parades, are there any unique stories from your time with Nick in Philly that stand out as you both wrap up your careers?

[laughs] Every moment with Nick was fun. I used to go in there and watch him beat up on guys on the Ping Pong Table. He was really good. One of the most surprising things is Nick can hoop too. As a quarterback, you don’t expect him to hoop a little bit. From the time he got drafted and got there, everything was fun. He went through the fire early and I think that kind of helped him prepare for later in his career. That whole Super Bowl Day was great. Meeting at the stadium to get to the buses and I remember is hitting the corner coming of Patterson and seeing the fence on Broad Street with people hanging from trees, on top of their apartments, hanging out windows. The Philly fans are the best in the NFL.

Do you have any retirement advice for Nick?

Nick has been living his best dad’s life for the last few years. I would tell him to ensure he is taking care of himself.

A lot of guys move into different worlds upon retirement. Business Ventures, broadcasting, coaching. Have you thought about that for yourself?

I’m just kind of enjoying these first couple months to myself. I didn’t want to retire and go right into something. I want to celebrate life. I want to watch my nephews play football. I get to see my neice play volleyball and basketball. I wasn’t able to do those things. I was missing their childhoods.

Ahead of this season, if you could tell the current Eagles anything, what advice would you give them?

They still going to have a target on their back no matter who you are. Anytime you play for the Eagles, it’s like the Super Bowl for another team. It could be the worst team in the NFL, the best team in the NFL, or a mediocre squad. Don’t matter how good you are, they play the Eagles with their A game.So just stay focused and control what you can. Also, lean on each other when times get hard.