Hundreds of Dodgers fans were lined up at Dodgers Stadium as early as 11am this morning(August 28), but it wasn’t to get a good seat at today’s game.

The game against the Baltimore Orioles will definitely be one to see, with the O’s just one GB the Yanks in the AL East, but fans lined up in Dodgers Stadium’s Chavez Ravine for first grabs of Shohei Ohtani’s bobblehead. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PST, but baseball fans, ahem, Ohtani fans are making sure they don’t miss out on the future HOFer’s collectible.

See the line at Chavez Ravine HERE

The first 40K fans are promised one of the prized bobbles ,which features Ohtani and his dog Decoy. The bobbleheads come in the natural color and a gold plated version.

Back in May, the Dodgers released an Ohtani statuette and baseball memorabilia collectors were spending hundreds to buy the figurines on the secondary market. Some even spent thousands to purchase the limited edition versions.