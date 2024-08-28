Let’s get something straight. When a former president sells sneakers, bibles, t-shirts, commemorative coins and now NFTs, there’s something weird going on.

Let’s get to the NFT thing. President Donald Trump has unveiled a new set of digital trading cards, part of his ongoing effort to engage with cryptocurrency enthusiasts as he eyes the upcoming election.

The “Series 4: The America First Collection” of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) was launched on Tuesday, each card priced at $99.

Advertisement

$99 bucks. For a Trump NFT. During the biggest presidential election season of modern times. Grifting his supporters. Doesn’t this seem weird?

Get this, the latest collection features Trump in various poses, including one as a “sneakerhead” showcasing his line of gold shoes, another depicting him in a superhero suit labeled “SuperTrump,” and several others under the title “crypto president,” a nickname he gave himself at a tech fundraiser earlier this year.

But check this out, it gets better. Trump’s NFTs come with various perks for buyers who meet certain spending thresholds, including autographed merchandise, pieces of his debate suit, and even dinner with the former president. High-end purchasers who spend $24,750, exclusively in cryptocurrency, are promised tickets to a Trump gala in Florida and cocktails with the former president.

The new collection follows a series of previous NFT drops that Trump claims have generated over $4 million per release, although the exact portion of that revenue going to Trump remains undisclosed. Wasn’t Tory Lanez doing this?

It appears Trump’s latest NFT launch is part of a broader strategy to appeal to the crypto community, despite his previous criticism of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which he once described as a “scam against the dollar.”

If you recall, while in office, Trump was outspoken against cryptocurrency, calling it “highly volatile and based on thin air.” However, his stance has since softened, and he has made several moves to align himself with the crypto industry, including meeting with Bitcoin miners and speaking at major cryptocurrency events.

Trump’s embrace of the crypto world is seen as a bid to attract new supporters as he prepares for a tight election race against Vice President Kamala Harris. His running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, who’s getting more attention these days for his trips to donut shops and his haircut, if you want to call it that, is also a pro-crypto candidate, further solidifying their ticket’s appeal to the tech-savvy electorate.

Idk. Seems, weird.