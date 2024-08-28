Murder Inc. Records CEO Irv Gotti has suffered a stroke and now needs a cane to assist him with walking, according to West Coast Hip Hop personality Wack 100.

Wack shared the update about Gotti on Monday(August 26) during his podcast, claiming that he spoke with someone at a stroke recovery center who shared that the multi-platinum manager suffered an acute stroke.

A rep for Gotti, however, denied that he was ever in a facility.

Advertisement

Wack said he received pictures of Irv’s recovery, showing one pic where the producer can be seen walking with a cane, which Wack called a “walker.” Wack said this particular image was taken outside of the recovery center and added that Irv has “lost a lot weight” during this potential health issue.

Wack then asks his listeners to pray for Gotti, who has been suffering from diabetes for the past several years.