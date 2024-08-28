As it was earlier reported, rap star Lil Baby was arrested on an illegal weapons possession charge i nLas Vegas this past Monday and now video from the arrest has surfaced.

TMZ has released footage from the ATL born and bred rapper’s arrest, showing Baby yelling at the cops telling someone he’ll give them “20 bands” if they make a phone call for him. An eyewitness says several cops pulled up to the Encore Las Vegas on the night of the 26th and came out with the rapper in handcuffs.

It was reported that someone saw the “Drip Too Hard” rapper inside of the venue with a gun.

As Vegas Metro PD officers were patting the rapper down near a police vehicle behind the hotel, Lil Baby shouted he has a license for the gun, and implored officers to let him go.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was eventually arrested and taken to Clark County Detention Center, but he’s since been released after posting $5,000 bail.