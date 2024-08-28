In a recent interview on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Cleveland-born rapper Machine Gun Kelly says that the backlash he’s received for being a white rapper comes from white Hip Hop fans, not Black Hip Hop fans as once believed.

“I won’t deny that there is a subconscious stigma around that, being white in Hip Hop,” he said following co-host Mike Majlak’s comments about the criticism faced by the majority of white rappers. “To me, it’s so funny because the streets fuck with me so tough. It’s honestly from other white people that give me the most shit.”

He admits that one of his biggest enemies, Eminem, was the only Caucasian rapper to successfully “cross the color line” on the mic .“The crazy thing is, there’s only been one who’s done it. There’s only been one who’s done it and crossed that line of ‘we accept.’”

Advertisement

Check out the conversation at the 37:45 mark below.