Steve Harvey did not forget what Katt Williams said about him on a visit to Club Shay Shay at the top of the year. In case you need a refresher, you can hear Williams below.

Over the weekend, Harvey was at Invest Fest 2024, and he let his feelings fly. “You’ll never have a hater that’s going better than you,” Harvey said. “Don’t get off the wall to address some boy Penny inny ass boy who ain’t got shit going for himself, that you stopped your climb up the wall to come down here and talk to his punk ass.

“Do I want to? Yes. Cause I’m a human being and I’m hood. I used to be fighter and I still got hands. They slow but if you get up on me real close I can still knock your monkey ass out. I can turn my hip, shift that weight and knock your short ass out. Shoot your perm straight out your head.”

Advertisement