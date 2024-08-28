Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces Juvenile and Mannie Fresh as the next artists in their Ctrl series with a performance of “Back That Azz Up” and “Party” premiering today.

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Juvenile and Mannie Fresh’s performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

New Orleans rapper Juvenile is a Southern hip-hop veteran. Born Terius Gray, Juvenile was one of the initial figures involved in New Orleans’ “bounce” craze of the early ’90s, an uptempo style of hip-hop that combined gangster rap and party music. In 1997, Juvenile joined Cash Money, releasing his album Solja Rags that same year, as well as joining fellow Cash Money artists Lil Wayne, B.G., and Turk in the Hot Boys, who also released their debut album, Get It How U Live!. Both debuts were produced in total by Mannie Fresh, who was back for Juvenile’s 1998 solo release 400 Degreez, his platinum-selling, breakthrough effort thanks in part to the successful single “Back That Azz Up”.

In 1998, Mannie Fresh, half of the brains behind the Cash Money label, formed Big Tymers with Birdman, releasing a series of successful singles and albums. In 2004, Mannie busted out on his own with The Mind of Mannie Fresh, before returning to produce several tracks on Juvenile’s album Rejuvenation in 2012.

The two Cash Money heavyweights now reunite to perform their iconic hit, “Back That Azz Up” and “Party” for Vevo’s Original Content series, Ctrl.