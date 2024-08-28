It’s another day for everyone on Earth, but if you’re involved with the Young Thug YSL RICO trial, it’s the 119th day of that. Kenneth ‘Lil Woody’ Copeland’s cross-examination continued that day, and significant developments ensued.

Brian Steel kicked things off by revisiting a meeting on June 10, during which he believes Copeland felt pressured by the state to testify. Despite Steel’s attempts to get more details, Copeland remained largely unresponsive. This led Steel to shift his focus to previous interviews played by the prosecution.

Steel, who has made a name for himself, questioned Copeland about Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and his alleged connection to the January 2015 murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas. According to reports, Young Thug had rented the car used in the murder. Steel also referenced Copeland in Young Thug’s song “Halftime,” specifically the lyric, “lil whoodie done pull up and pop at his noggin.” In response, Copeland denied any truth to that lyric.

Get this: further questioning involved the music video for Copeland’s song “Homicide” and his social media activity, as Steel continued to probe into Copeland’s actions and statements.

Steel press plays on portions of interviews that Copeland had given to police shortly after the murder of Donovan Thomas. In one of these interviews, Copeland mentioned that he had been warned that Thomas and his associates were planning to harm him on the day Thomas was killed.

Steel wasn’t playing around and confronted Copeland with the fact that he was charged with Thomas’ murder four months after his 2015 police interrogation. Copeland admitted that he was aware of the charge. However, when asked whether Young Thug had also been charged, Copeland said he did not know.

During the contentious questioning, Copeland became emotional, describing the harsh conditions he endured while being held in the Rice Street, or Fulton County Jail. He detailed the foul-smelling and chaotic environment, noting that people were smearing feces on the walls. He shared that he was locked in a room and felt like he was losing his mind. Copeland also expressed negative feelings about his time in the DeKalb County Jail, adding that his stomach had been cramping, and he was struggling to eat due to the stress of the trial.

Steel did not hide Copeland’s extensive criminal history, including his numerous charges, plea deals, and convictions over the years.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Judge Judge Whitaker interrupted the questioning. Steel informed the judge that he anticipated concluding his cross-examination by 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Other attorneys, Doug Weinstein and Careton Matthews indicated they would need only 20 to 30 minutes for their questioning, while Shannon Stillwell’s attorney, Max Schardt, suggested he might require a full day.

Okay, so the next witness in the never-ending parade of witnesses expected to take the stand is Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, who pled guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of his plea deal, Sledge agreed to testify against the remaining defendants in exchange for a recommended 15-year probation sentence and the dismissal of the gun charge. Sledge, reportedly a YSL member since 2012, admitted involvement in a drive-by shooting and allegedly knows at least one YSL member’s role in the murder of Donovan Thomas.

The Young Thug saga continues.