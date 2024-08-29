ICYMI, Ludacris caused a stir online when he posted a video of himself drinking untreated water from an Alaska glacier.

I think what’s really funny is how he was dressed like he just popped out for a cook out on a 65 degree spring day with a varsity jacket, jeans etc. Ge said he had on ice cleats but dude was on a GLACIER. Like, c’mon.

Anyways …

Advertisement

Fans expressed concern that he could contract the parasite giardia, which can cause serious illness.

Yikes. But scientist-ing by tweet ins’t so scientific tbh.

Okay here’s the SCIENCE behind giardia. Symptoms of giardiasis can be serious. They include diarrhea, stomach cramps and dehydration. Ick. Then it can spread from one person to another. This happens through contaminated water, food and or surfaces. The Centers for Disease Control Prevention aka the CDC, remember those folks that fought for us during the pandemic, suggests people should avoid swallowing water while swimming and always boiling it or filter the water from lakes, springs or rivers before drinking it to prevent getting sick with well, giardia.

However, glaciologist Martin Truffer from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks dismissed these worries, calling the concerns “ludicrous.” Ha. See how he did that.

Truffer explained that drinking water from a melt stream on a glacier is one of the cleanest sources of water available. Gotcha.

“He’s totally fine,” Truffer said, adding, “There’s just really no concern on these glacial streams about safety.”

Ludacris, who was in Alaska to perform at the state fair, described the glacier water as “the best tasting water I’ve ever had in my life.” Is that right?

The rapper explored Knik Glacier and later joked about being a “water snob” in a video before his Minneapolis concert.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise against drinking untreated water from natural sources due to risks like giardia, Truffer assured that glacier water is exceptionally pure. Well, let’s decide for ourselves.

Giardia from untreated glacier water, or nah?