Anabel Itoha is an amazing spirit and fabulous music artist from Barcelona, Spain. At the tender age of four, Anabel’s family discovered her passion, and decided to fully support her love of music and singing. In 2019 Anabel embarked on her career as a full-time Artist by venturing to the mecca of music New York City. During this time, Anabel has worked on many projects developing her talent, and has also collaborated with artists such as Capella Grey, who introduced her to the world of R&B, Hip Hop and the sultry sounds from the Afrobeat community on the New York City scene. Anabel is continuously making new music, and with the release of MY BABY on Friday September 13, 2024, we look forward to her new sound and look, and can’t wait for the world to be tuned in to what she is bringing to the music industry.



Click here to check out “My Baby” and pre-save now.