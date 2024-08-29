Drake stays relevant. He recently sparked peculiar interest after sharing footage of an unreleased collab with Kendrick Lamar on his 100 Gigs website. Is the beef over? Who knows.

Okay, the video features Drake and his longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib in the studio, listening to a beat that Drake enthusiastically calls “crazy.”

After the beat plays, Drake confidently says, “For him, where he’s at, I know he’s gonna murder that sh”t,” to which 40 agrees, adding,

Advertisement

“When he told me Kendrick, it just made so much sense. Oh, the brilliance! So good.”

Get this, although the track never saw the light of day, the beat eventually went to Action Bronson, who used it for his 2015 track “Actin’ Crazy,” produced by 40 and Dreamville’s Omen.

This interesting relevation adds another layer to the history between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who collaborated on tracks like “Buried Alive Interlude” from Drake’s 2011 album “Take Care” and “Poetic Justice” from Lamar’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city.”

Their so called cordial and seemingly collaborative relationship began to sour after Kendrick’s 2013 “Control” verse, where he called out several rappers, including Drake.

But wait, didn’t Drake start it? By sneak dissing? We’re confused.

Anyway the tension escalated, and the rest is history