Today, acclaimed hip-hop journalist, editor, and author Elliott Wilson announced the launch of his new podcast, Elliott Wilson Experience. The podcast promises informative and intimate conversations with heavyweight talents, rising stars, executives, and innovators in the music industry.

The inaugural episode, set to premiere on August 29 at 8 am ET, features an in-depth interview with breakout New York City hip-hop artist Cash Cobain. Listeners can catch the audio on all major podcast streaming platforms. In this episode, Cobain opens up about his meteoric rise, the creation of the sexy drill genre, and his perspective on J. Cole’s criticism following their collaboration on the “Grippy” remix. He also discusses the influence of his family on his career and the state of New York hip-hop.

The Elliott Wilson Experience is known for its unorthodox approach, taking listeners into the unique worlds of its guests. Upcoming episodes will feature interviews with Mustard, Rapsody, Common and Pete Rock, Mach-Hommy, and On The Radar’s Gabe P, among others, recorded at various distinct locations. New episodes will drop every Thursday at 8 a.m. ET. Fans can follow the podcast on Instagram, TikTok, X, or wherever they get their podcasts for exclusive insights into the music world.

“I’m proud to launch this platform and share the powerful stories behind the most talented individuals in culture,” said Elliott Wilson. The Elliott Wilson Experience is all about establishing comfortable environments for guests, delivering compelling conversations and creating cultural moments. I’m a storyteller at heart and I can’t wait for listeners and viewers to get a unique look into the lives of their favorite personalities.”

The launch of the Elliott Wilson Experience follows Wilson’s appointment as Editorial Director of Hip-Hop Journalism for UPROXX, HipHopDX, and DIME in April 2024. He also co-hosts The Bigger Picture with Jeremy Hecht and DJ Hed. Previously, Wilson was editor-in-chief of XXL Magazine and co-authored ego trip’s Book of Rap Lists and ego trip’s Big Book of Racism!

You can see a clip of the inaugural episode below.