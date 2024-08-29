Flavor Flav Wants to Carry the Torch at the L.A. Olympics: ‘I Put My Bid In Already’

Flavor Flav is looking to be the next Hip-Hop star to be a torchbearer for the Olympics. The 2028 games will be in Los Angeles, and Flav is looking to take on the position.

Appearing on the Politickin podcast hosted by California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch and Doug Hendrickson, Flav revealed that he already threw his name in the hat for the Los Angeles torch.

“I got a feeling I might be one of them,” Flav said “I put my bid in already. I said, ‘If Snoop can carry the torch in Paris, Flav can carry that bad boy in L.A.,’ and Snoop did a fantastic job, man.”

You can hear the full episode with Flavor Flav below.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg had the privilege of carrying the Olympic torch into the Olympic Village.

Snoop celebrated the moment on social media: “Did somethin today. 💯👊🏿🔥 #FollowTheDogg”

