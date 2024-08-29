G Herbo is getting ready to drop off a new project. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Herb revealed the release would be called Big Swerv and bring in his fellow Chicago legend Chief Keef, along with Sexyy Red and Skilla Baby.

“So Big Swerv is me coming into my adulthood,” Herb said. “The music is a lot more mature than anything I’ve probably ever put out. It’s me having fun, though, too. Like, I never really did a lot of those party records, club records, like the catchy anthems.”

The project is rumored for Sept. 6 release.

