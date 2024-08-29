Irv Gotti’s team has confirmed he suffered a stroke. According to TMZ, the “minor stroke” occurred over six months ago as a result of diabetes complications.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” Gotti’s rep said in a statement. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Additionally, a video of Gotti walking with a cane has surfaced.

Advertisement

Wack 100 initially shared the update about Gotti on Monda y(August 26) during his podcast, claiming that he spoke with someone at a stroke recovery center who shared that the multi-platinum manager suffered an acute stroke.

Wack said he received pictures of Irv’s recovery, one of which shows the producer walking with a cane, which Wack called a “walker.” Wack said this image was taken outside the recovery center and added that Irv has “lost a lot weight” during this potential health issue.

Wack then asks his listeners to pray for Gotti, who has been suffering from diabetes for the past several years.