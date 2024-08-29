SEE IT: Jimmy Butler to Star in New Netflix Docuseries ‘Starting 5’ Alongside LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Others

SEE IT: Jimmy Butler to Star in New Netflix Docuseries ‘Starting 5’ Alongside LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Others

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be featured in a new Netflix documentary series titled “Starting 5”, set to premiere on October 9.

I have to admit, this looks fire.

The series will provide an inside look at the lives of several NBA stars, including LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and Domantas Sabonis.

Advertisement

Kind of overdue on a show like this, but if you don’t know, the NBA is super strict with authorizing access to the teams and, hence, the stars during the season. Brand protection and it makes sense.

“Starting 5” will go beyond game footage, showcasing behind-the-scenes moments from the players’ daily lives, both on and off the court. It’s like Hard Knocks but multiple teams and focused on stars only.

Butler, known for his vibrant personality and media day antics, including last year’s viral “Emo Jimmy” hairstyle, will likely captivate viewers with his off-court endeavors.

The series may also delve into Butler’s various side projects, including his coffee brand “Big Face Coffee,” his commercials and music videos appearances, and his passion for sports like soccer and tennis. He’s going to be a riot.

As the Miami Heat prepare for the upcoming season, fans can look forward to seeing Butler’s life through this highly anticipated Netflix series.

Well here’s the trailer: