Kanye West made headlines as he does, this time in South Korea when he enjoyed a $600 meal of premium Korean beef at a restaurant in Seoul without paying.

Full stop. I get the novelty and marketing behind giving him an expensive meal and not charging him as long as they can push the fact that he had the meal, but when is enough too much?

Oh hum …

After performing an unannounced 150-minute concert in Goyang on August 23, which included around 70 songs, West visited a Gangnam district restaurant on August 26.

Get this: The restaurant’s owner, a fan of Kanye’s music—how surprising—decided not to charge him for the meal, allowing the rapper and his entourage to leave without paying.

Outside of that spot, Kanye’s visit to Korea also included stops at popular locations like a toy store in I’Park Mall and a Starbucks near Hangangjin Station, generating excitement among fans.

Kanye West’s surprise performance and culinary adventures in Seoul have once again highlighted his influence, drawing attention from his fans and the media. Several K-pop stars, including members of 2NE1 and NewJeans attended the concert.

Who knows, maybe there’ll be a Martha Stewart-ish cooking show in Ye’s future.