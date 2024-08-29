Reputed gang member Duane “Keefe D” Davis has been denied bond once again in the ongoing Tupac Shakur murder trial, with the judge suspecting that the bail money could be ill-gotten gains.

Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny rendered her decision yesterday(August 27), mentioning that the $750K that Cash Jones, aka Wack 100, offered to put up for Davis’ bond could launch an investigation.

“I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” Kierny said.

Judge Kierny stated that she got two nearly identical letters from the entertainment company that Wack said had sent him the money. Still, one of the letters was signed by someone with no affiliation to the business above. Kierny had previously denied Davis’ bond because she contended that he and Wack could profit off Davis’ life story.

Wack admitted to putting up 15% of the $750K but says the offer wasn’t based on any previously agreed upon business dealings. Prosecutors later uncovered an interview with VladTV from earlier this summer, where Jnes talked about capitalizing on Davis’ story.

“It’s only $75,000,” he said in the clip. “I’ve been thinking about going to get him with the stipulations that I’ll do the series on it.”

In his defense, the 44-year-old record exec told the court, “That’s what I said to Vlad, but Keefe D is already involved with somebody. I have no contracts with him. Before you go on Vlad, you have a discussion about what you’re going to talk about and what needs to be said to draw up views. There’s nothing about Vlad and nothing about YouTube that says that we’re being truthful about what we’re saying for entertainment.”

Keefe D, who has been diagnosed with cancer, is the only person ever to be charged with Tupac’s 1996 killing in Las Vegas 27 years ago. Despite pleading not guilty, he claimed that he planned the shooting several times, including in his book Compton Street Legend released in 2019.