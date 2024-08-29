Mary J. Blige Speaks on Retirement: ‘In a Little While It Will Be Time’

Mary J. Blige is still considering retirement within this decade. Speaking with Us Weekly, she stated, “When it’s time, it’s time.”

“Sometimes I get fatigued,” MJB said. “I’ve been doing this for thirty-something years. In a little while, it will be time.”

What does retirement look like for The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul? “Retirement looks like traveling the world, going to places I never been before. Relaxing on yachts, in home, and enjoying the fruits of my labor.”

Recently, Mary J. Blige dropped a brand new single, “Breathing,” featuring Fabolous.

The single, released through Blige’s own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment, was produced by Shaun “S Dot” Thomas. The song was written by Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald, PurpleKBeats, and Jay Hawkins and contains samples of “Kick In The Door” by The Notorious B.I.G and “I Put A Spell On You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. Blige was additionally inspired by Nina Simone’s rendition of “I Put a Spell on You.”

“Breathing” is Blige’s second single since the release of Good Morning Gorgeous, her critically acclaimed 15th studio album that received six GRAMMY® nominations at the 65th GRAMMY® Awards, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

Her first single following the album, “Still Believe in Love,” was released in October 2023 and spent 7 weeks at #1 on The Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart. This marked her eighth #1 on the chart, cementing her as having the third-most No. 1s among women artists in the chart’s 30-year history.

“Breathing” showcases Blige’s unparalleled vocals and intimate lyricism. It is a song about what she promised: being happy where she is and reveling in it. Again, Blige proves why she was heralded as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.”