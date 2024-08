Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell’s 7-Year-Old Son is Already in the Fourth Grade: ‘He’s Advanced’

Nick Cannon’s son with Brittany Bell, Golden, is ahead of the game. This school year, the 7-year-old is getting ready to start the fourth grade. Bell shared the moment online, stating, “Yes, he’s advanced, and yes, his emotional intelligence matches his cognitive intellect.”

Bell details the back-to-school season for Golden and four-year-old daughter Pretty Pow below.