Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, who is himself a former MLB pitcher, pleaded guilty to his third DWI offense at Smith County Court in Texas.

Let’s not judge, but sheesh, Mr. Mahomes needs help. His son has a 500 million dollar contract with three rings. He has a bunch of grandkids. Like, what’s up?

Anyway, the 54-year-old faces a third-degree felony charge.

Get this: he is expected to receive five years’ probation, with the possibility of up to 10 years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation.

ICYMI, Mahomes Sr., who was arrested before Super Bowl LVIII, has had a history of legal troubles related to driving under the influence. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to a DWI charge and served 40 days in jail. His criminal record also includes a 2014 charge for possession of an open alcoholic container in a vehicle, which resulted in a fine.

Mahomes Sr., who had a lengthy MLB career, is scheduled to be sentenced on September 23. He also faces an upcoming pre-trial hearing in October for driving with an invalid license.

Gotta hand it to Patty Mahomes Jr. He is one of the greatest NFL players ever and his pops is literally the definition of a distraction. Hopefully they all figure this out.