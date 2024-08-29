SEE IT: First Trailer for Tyler Perry’s WWII Netflix Film ‘The Six Triple Eight’ Lands Starring Kerry Washington

Netflix has released the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s upcoming World War II film, “The Six Triple Eight.” Perry wrote and directed the film, which is based on the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first and only all-Black Women’s Army Corps unit to serve overseas during the war.

Let’s make no mistake: the WACs were vital to the war effort. It was the most important war this country had ever fought. That part.

Kerry Washington leads the charge as Major Charity Adams, the battalion’s commanding officer. The ensemble cast includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, and Kylie Jefferson, among others, and Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, and Oprah Winfrey appear.

“The Six Triple Eight” tells the story of these unsung heroes who overcame racism, sexism, and grueling working conditions to serve their country. Despite facing numerous obstacles, they were determined to deliver hope and shatter barriers.

Here’s the official rundown:

“THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism – and grueling working conditions – they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers.”

Perry produced the film behind the camera alongside Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, and others. The film will feature an original song titled “The Journey” by Diane Warren, performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen. “The Six Triple Eight” is set for a limited theatrical release on December 6, followed by a Netflix premiere on December 20.

Sounds like an important story. Let’s see how Perry tells it.

Here’s the trailer: