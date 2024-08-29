Shedeur Sanders, the star quarterback for Colorado, has officially joined Team Nike. Announced just before the Buffs’ 2024 season opener, the deal includes exclusive apparel and footwear, marking another major addition to Sanders’ growing brand portfolio.

In celebration of the partnership, Sanders will appear in promotional content for the upcoming retro release of his father, Deion Sanders’ DT Max 96 sneaker—a nod to the Sanders family’s legacy.

The Nike deal adds to Sanders’ impressive lineup of endorsements, including high-profile brands like Beats by Dre, Urban Outfitters, and Google. According to On3.com, Sanders holds the highest NIL valuation among college athletes, estimated at $4.7 million.

