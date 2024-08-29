Sports fans are rallying behind the Indiana Fever like never before, with BetUS.com reporting a significant surge in bets on the Fever to surpass 17.5 regular-season wins. The line, which went live today, has drawn heavy interest, with over 85% of bets placed on the ‘Over’ at -135 odds.

BetUS.com, the original online sportsbook now in its 31st year, attributes this betting frenzy to the Fever’s impressive turnaround this season. The team is enjoying its most successful run since 2016, with playoff hopes alive for the first time since the Tamika Catchings era. Fans and bettors are showing confidence in the Fever’s young core, led by standout rookie Caitlin Clark and seasoned guard Kelsey Mitchell.

“We’ve been amazed by the overwhelming support for the Fever to break through this season,” said Tim Williams, Director of Public Relations for BetUS. “Bettors are clearly buying into the Fever’s potential to make the playoffs, and the team’s recent performance has only added to that excitement. Given their favorable schedule and growing confidence on the court, it’s no surprise the public is backing them to hit the Over.”

Advertisement

As the Fever’s momentum builds, their path to the playoffs looks increasingly promising, bolstered by key tiebreakers and a favorable schedule. For those eager to join the Fever’s hot streak, BetUS.com offers the chance to back Indiana’s rise.