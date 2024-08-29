Veteran New York rapper Styles P of the legendary Rap trio The LOX has dedicated over a decade of his career to helping build healthy communities through his health and wellness ventures Juices For Life and, more recently, Farmacy For Life and, more recently, Juice 2 Heal. On Saturday, August 31 2024, the rapper’s nonprofit organization Farma Cares is set to host the inaugural Plant-Based BBQ at the Nepperhan Community Center in Yonkers, New York.

Free and open to the public, the Weill Cornell Medicine-sponsored event will feature music provided by the legendary Large Professor, and a lineup of interactive cooking and juicing demonstrations, kids’ activities, and delicious plant-based meals. As the first event of its kind in Westchester County, the BBQ aims to introduce the community to the numerous benefits of plant-based eating, cancer prevention, and overall wellness in a fun, engaging environment.

This family-friendly event offers more than just great food. Attendees will also gain valuable insights into health and nutrition through expert-led workshops on cancer prevention and the benefits of plant-based diets. The event will play a crucial role in Farma Cares’ mission to provide underrepresented communities with access to health education and healthier lifestyle options. With the passionate leadership of organization co-founders Styles P, Daniel Dapaah, and Justin Leigh Tolbert, Esq., Farma Cares is determined to create lasting positive impacts in the community.

Event Highlights:

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM

• Workshop: Prostate Cancer Prevention and Screening

– Speaker: Hassan “Dr. Pooch” Diop (Meyer Cancer Center | OCOE)

1:15 PM – 1:45 PM

• Workshop: Colorectal Cancer Prevention and Screening

– Speaker: Tyrone Nero (Real Dads Network)

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM

• Expert Talk: Nutrition and the Importance of a Plant-Based Diet

– Speaker: Aiya Aboubakr (Weill Cornell Medicine)

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Cooking demonstration by Una Vaina Vegan

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM