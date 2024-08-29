According to a report from a local Dominican Republic news outlet, controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has an international warrant for his arrest issued by authorities in the Dominican Republic.

Diario Libre reported today(August 29) that the Court of Appeals in the Judicial District of La Vega issued this warrant and declared that he was “in rebellion” outside of the D.R. since June 2024. Law enforcement in the D.R. are requesting that 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, be taken into custody in any country they find him unless he decides to surrender.

The case originates from the alleged October 2023 assault of two record producers in the Dominican Republic; the same producers whose lawyers recently filed a motion to request his arrest. This alleged assault occurred during a recording session with 6ix9ine’s former girlfriend, Yailin La Mas Viral. In January, he was arrested again, but this time for domestic violence and released on a $500K bond. Hernandez was ordered to pay $500, engage in government counseling, and reunite with them every two months until they close their case with his alleged abuse of Yailin.

Thois new international warrant will definitely add to the legal entanglement of 6ix9ine with the justice system.

TheSource.com will update this tory as more details develop.